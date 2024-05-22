Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of RMCF opened at $3.07 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.