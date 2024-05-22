Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 3.2%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.35 and last traded at $59.50. 1,341,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,496,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at $279,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roku by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Roku by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

