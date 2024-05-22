Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARES. UBS Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ARES traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $144.77. 298,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day moving average is $125.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $81.88 and a 1-year high of $150.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $5,154,680.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 96,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,727,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $5,154,680.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 96,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,727,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock worth $200,239,222. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.