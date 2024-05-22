RS Group’s (RS1) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.76) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,013 ($12.87).

RS Group Stock Performance

About RS Group

Shares of RS Group stock opened at GBX 813.50 ($10.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 742.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 761.61. The company has a market cap of £3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,627.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. RS Group has a one year low of GBX 551.20 ($7.01) and a one year high of GBX 852.60 ($10.84).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

