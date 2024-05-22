RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $355,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after buying an additional 2,294,908 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in RTX by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,928 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $105.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $107.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

