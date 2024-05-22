Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s current price.
Rubrik Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of RBRK stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.
Rubrik Company Profile
