Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.42

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 325050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$807.53 million, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.92.

Get Rusoro Mining alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 190,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$252,316.28. In other news, Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 190,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$252,316.28. Also, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 100,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Insiders sold 949,300 shares of company stock worth $1,211,184 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.