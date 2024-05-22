Sachetta LLC Acquires Shares of 611 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 611 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNG stock opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.55.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

