Sachetta LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Sachetta LLC bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.