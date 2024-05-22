Sachetta LLC Makes New Investment in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

