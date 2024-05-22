Sachetta LLC Purchases New Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 30.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,941,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 120,852 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 25.7% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Trading Down 0.2 %

SRCL opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -206.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $57.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRCL. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

