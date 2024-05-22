Sachetta LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.80. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

