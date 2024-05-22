Sachetta LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 4.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Exelon Stock Up 0.2 %

EXC stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

