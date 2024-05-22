Sachetta LLC Takes Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,768,000 after buying an additional 355,490 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,641,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 119,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MNA stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $267.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

