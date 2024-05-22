Sachetta LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 117,832 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 77,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 56,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 44,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDW opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

