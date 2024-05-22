Sagimet Biosciences Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Sagimet Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sagimet Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sagimet Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.47) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

SGMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

SGMT stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $6,498,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Happel acquired 12,100 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

