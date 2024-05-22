Salzgitter AG to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0317 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Salzgitter Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SZGPY remained flat at $2.41 on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

