Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 459,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,057,000 after purchasing an additional 28,341 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.80. 307,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

