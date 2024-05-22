Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 186,579 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,579 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. 4,063,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

