Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $166.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $129.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.82 and a beta of 0.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $152.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,319 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after acquiring an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,676,000 after acquiring an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,697,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.