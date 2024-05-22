Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.6% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 25,949 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $408,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.27. 950,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,552. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average of $86.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $95.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

