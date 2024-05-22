Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $23,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 92.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SAIC traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $136.27. 18,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,675. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average of $128.45.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

View Our Latest Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

