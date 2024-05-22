Scotiabank Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$56.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.25.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$50.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.66.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. In related news, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

