SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down to $73.76

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.76, but opened at $72.12. SEA shares last traded at $72.66, with a volume of 543,856 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Get SEA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SE

SEA Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,465.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in SEA by 12,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,327 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $60,714,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in SEA by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,907,333 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,767 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.