Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.71. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 128,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 274,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,638 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 101,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.