Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades Amphenol (NYSE:APH) to “Strong-Buy”

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.45.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $135.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.23 and its 200-day moving average is $105.37. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $72.77 and a 1-year high of $135.68. The firm has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Amphenol by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

