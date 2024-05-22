Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $172.00

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.19), with a volume of 127754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.10).

Seplat Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,733.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30.

Seplat Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33,333.33%.

About Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

