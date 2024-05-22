ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading 0.6% Higher

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $784.33 and last traded at $781.71. 161,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,193,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $777.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $747.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $730.07. The stock has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 917 shares of company stock worth $690,880 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,908,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

