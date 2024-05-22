Seven Mile Advisory Buys New Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,717,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,249,000 after purchasing an additional 413,104 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,293,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after buying an additional 978,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,881,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,496,000 after buying an additional 616,049 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,602,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,848,000 after buying an additional 516,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,292,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,312,000 after acquiring an additional 99,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. 1,671,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -87.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

