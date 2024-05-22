Seven Mile Advisory Increases Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Linde were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $435.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.78.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Get Our Latest Report on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.