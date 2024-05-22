Seven Mile Advisory Makes New $219,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.14. 450,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $140.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,467 shares of company stock worth $8,433,168. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

