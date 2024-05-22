Seven Mile Advisory Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.61. 744,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

