Seven Mile Advisory Purchases New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX)

Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,332,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,150,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,929,000 after buying an additional 836,658 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BBAX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $50.25. 117,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

