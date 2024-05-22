Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.58. 2,931,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 4,195,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $93,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $109,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

