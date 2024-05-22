Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Shoe Carnival has set its FY25 guidance at 2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCVL opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $934.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.57. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $191,961.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Earnings History for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

