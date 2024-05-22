Shoe Zone plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SHOE traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 175.60 ($2.23). The company had a trading volume of 51,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,322. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 226.59. Shoe Zone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294 ($3.74). The firm has a market cap of £81.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

