Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 4%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares were up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.11 and last traded at $59.29. Approximately 9,506,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 10,330,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shopify by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

