Siacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $420.54 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Siacoin has a total market cap of $420.54 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,493.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.06 or 0.00719587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.81 or 0.00123481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00043695 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00063909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.42 or 0.00199190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00094081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,291,495,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,265,594,132 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

