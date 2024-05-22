Sidoti Csr Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.59 million, a PE ratio of -21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.46%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.