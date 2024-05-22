Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

SIEB stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 10.94%.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

