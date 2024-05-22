SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SKYW

Insider Activity at SkyWest

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,114.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $2,487,636.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,082,599.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,114.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,286 shares of company stock worth $3,777,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 101,459 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $79.56.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.