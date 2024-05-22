Snowflake’s (SNOW) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.69.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.25. 2,020,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,007. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.38. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

