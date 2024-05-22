SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Receives $6.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

SOUN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 450,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,299,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,212 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $194,284.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 751,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,012.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,925. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 676,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 44,028 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.87.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

