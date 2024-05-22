SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 0.6%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 6,564,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 48,522,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,515 shares of company stock worth $2,164,925. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 30.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 221.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 676,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SoundHound AI by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

