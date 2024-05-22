S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Decreased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 5.7% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $60,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,538,000 after buying an additional 405,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,630,000 after buying an additional 309,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $442.30. The stock had a trading volume of 892,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,944. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.60.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

