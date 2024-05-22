SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 723.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Constant Guidance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Aufman Associates Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TOTL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. 94,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,502. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $40.70.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

