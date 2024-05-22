SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,856 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,204% compared to the average daily volume of 219 call options.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. 169,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

