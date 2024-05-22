SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.64

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.64 and last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.