Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,511,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $529,147,000 after buying an additional 166,010 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 95,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, STF Management LP grew its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $322,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,293,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,108,681. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

