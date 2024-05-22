Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Up 2.1%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.72 and last traded at $79.35. 4,608,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 10,032,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.22. The company has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $322,675 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

